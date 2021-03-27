dallas isd

Dallas Elementary Schools Get Inspiration From Volunteers

Some Dallas ISD elementary schools received some uplifting messages Saturday thanks to volunteers.

Hundreds of volunteers blanketed the community for United to Learn's fourth annual Community Campus Day.

At Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Arts Academy, volunteers were in full force.

The organization provides volunteers to complete projects to help the schools.

At this school, they were putting up messages the principal says will inspire students.

"These stencils around and everything that they are going to see whether it's a Dr. Seuss quote about the more places you know, the more places you go. These are things our scholars will not only be able to read and look forward to, but make those connections because this is something we do each and every morning," said Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Arts Academy Principal, Romikianta Sneed.

Other projects include renovating teachers' lounges and enhancing garden spaces.

