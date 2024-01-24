Dallas efforts to combat eviction and homelessness

Dallas City Council Members Wednesday renewed an eviction prevention program to help keep people from becoming homeless.

But the $240,000 allocated to Legal Aid of Northwest Texas with COVID-19 relief money is a fraction of what was available a few years ago for actual rent assistance and there is still great need.

“It has definitely trickled and dried up. There are still organizations around that have sources of rental assistance available but sometimes it’s just not enough for everyone that needs it,” Legal Aid Attorney K’Lisha Rutledge said.

Piles of belongings dragged out of a home are a sign of lives turned upside down by eviction.

It is the last step for a tenant behind on rent and means a family will likely be homeless.

“Our goal is to get to you before that happens,” Rutledge said.

The assistance program provides eviction prevention education and representation in court for tenants.

“We are definitely able to do a lot more than just a lay person would helping and representing themselves,” Rutledge said.

Dallas City Council Member Paul Ridley said he was once a lawyer who provided eviction help to tenants.

“The landlord has all the cards unless they have the legal advice and are represented by counsel in the actual eviction proceeding,” Ridley said.

The Councilman said that figures show 70% of tenants who get legal help can avoid eviction while those who try to go alone are much more likely to wind up losing their home.

“That's the best thing we can do is to make sure they don't end up there and help them because then it's even more resources to get them out of being unhoused,” Councilman Omar Narvaez said.

Councilman Adam Bazaldua said that most of the more than 800 rent assistance contacts received by his office were from African American women.

“I think it’s important to highlight where these disparities exist and how we can make a huge impact with a little bit of investment,” Bazaldua said.

The ongoing difficulties for some tenants come as rents are soaring in Dallas.

“I think a lot of landlords are trying to get out renters that are currently in the apartments they are in so they can get in new renters at a higher price,” Rutledge said.

Legal aid has renewed support from the City of Dallas to help curb evictions.

The City Council Wednesday also approved a larger $2.35 million sum from the city’s General Fund to help people who are already homeless living in camps around the city.

That money will help the homeless response agency “Housing Forward” to increase outreach efforts.

The goal is to get people off the street for good and reduce camps that keep reappearing in Dallas.