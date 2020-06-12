Dallas

Dallas Drive-Thru Voter Registration on Saturday

Registration will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center parking lot

Drive-thru voter registration will be held in Dallas on Saturday.

Registration will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center parking lot, located at 2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Walk-up visits are allowed.

The community service is sponsored by the Delta Sigma Theta sorority, working in partnership with the Dallas Park and Recreation Department.

For more information, email mdasocialactioncommittee@gmail.com

