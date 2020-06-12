Dallas Drive-Thru Voter Registration on Saturday

Drive-thru voter registration will be held in Dallas on Saturday.
Registration will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center parking lot, located at 2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Walk-up visits are allowed.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
The community service is sponsored by the Delta Sigma Theta sorority, working in partnership with the Dallas Park and Recreation Department.
For more information, email mdasocialactioncommittee@gmail.com