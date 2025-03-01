Dallas drive-by shooting victim remembered on birthday, still no arrests

On what should have been her fourth birthday, family gathered to celebrate Zyah Lacy.

Her memory projected on a billboard along I-30 was a larger-than-life representation of a little girl murdered when she was just two years old.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“She was loving. She was a kid that was full of life,” said Lacy’s grandmother Tomeka Staten.

Staten said she never would’ve imagined they’d still be waiting for an arrest a year and a half later.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“That’s the hardest part,” she said.

According to Dallas Police, on September 24, 2023 around 9:30 p.m., a car drove by and fired on a crowd along Hay street, just off of Haskell Avenue near Fair Park.

Zyah’s family said they were gathered here for a balloon release for someone else killed by gun violence when shots rang out.

It wasn’t until her grandmother ducked for cover with Zyah in her arms that she realized the 2-year-old had been shot.

In September, police released this video of the vehicle fleeing the scene, which was possibly an orange Hyundai Sonata.

They’ve said they don’t believe Zyah or another woman injured were the intended targets.

“I want them to know she is loved,” said Zyah’s mother Chasity.

Now focused on preserving her daughter's memory, Chasity said she long ago forgave those responsible.

“God works on his own time. He has the last say so, the last say so, and I know God can swing harder than me,” she said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of $15,000 for information leading to an arrest.

“If you know something, say something. Do something because it could easily be your family. It could easily be at your doorsteps,” said Staten.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Guy Curtis at 214-671-3633 or guy.curtis@dallaspolice.gov

Click here for the ATF tipline.