Dallas Doesn't Inspect Road Repair Work, Questions Raised Over Monitoring: Audit

Dallas’ department that oversees street maintenance routinely doesn’t check to make sure work is done properly, on time or for the estimated cost, according to a city audit.

According to the audit, the Public Works Department doesn’t have any written rules that instruct city workers when or how often they should test contractors’ paving repairs or other maintenance work to verify roads aren’t going to fail earlier than they’re supposed to. Records are scattered between being tracked on paper kept in boxes and three different computer software programs that make it hard for workers to monitor or get reliable information on projects.

Written rules on overseeing the roadwork also don’t exist, as well as policies on making sure the results of the reviews are documented, looked over and approved by management, and properly filed. Project costs also go above estimated prices without much scrutiny from public works officials, the report said.

