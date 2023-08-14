Dallas documentary producer following ‘In My Father's Footsteps'

Bella Poscente of Dallas is about to embark on a solo trip around the world, and she plans to chronicle all of it in a documentary film called, 'In My Father's Footsteps'.

Bella's roadmap: letters and photos from a similar trip her father, Vince Poscente, took 40 years ago when he was Bella's age.

'It was actually during COVID when I had this inkling and urge to go see the world, and connect with people, and understand different cultures, and understand my dad, too, in a new lens," Bella said.

40-years ago, before he was a Canadian Olympian or sought-after keynote speaker, Vince Poscente took a trip that helped shape his life.

"I still think about that trip every day," Vince said. "It was such a visceral experience of connecting with people."

Vince wrote letters home and took photos with his film camera. Both are providing daughter, Bella, with connections and a roadmap for her documentary.

"I think it's more of just a craving for human connection,' Bella said. 'I feel like there's this missing kind of a void in my generation with not being able to really talk or understand people," Bella said. "So getting outside of that box and bubble, and empathizing and sympathizing with people around the world, I feel like will just be kind of that aid to that void."

Bella plans to keep social media use to a minimum so she can truly be social and connect in the way her father did decades ago before those technologies existed.

"It feels like a time capsule that you've made that I kind of have discovered," Bella said paging through her father's old letters home. "So you're opening that time capsule," Vince said as Bella nodded in agreement.

"I'm so excited! I wish I could come," Vince said laughing. "I keep telling him he's already done it," Bella said. "It's my turn!"

Bella Poscente leaves on her trip in September. She is raising money for her documentary production through Indiegogo, where you can watch the trailer. She and her father are also planning to combine letters and photos from both of their trips into a book.