Dallas Diocese and Jesuit Prep School Settle Lawsuit Over Alleged Priest Sex Abuse

A lawsuit alleging priests at Jesuit College Preparatory School Dallas sexually abused students there in the late 1970s and early 1980s has settled.

According to a report by our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, school president Mike Earsing said in a letter sent Wednesday to the local Jesuit community that he believed the nine Dallas-area men who brought a lawsuit against the school, the Catholic Diocese of Dallas and the Society of Jesuits’ USA Central and Southern Province, the Catholic religious order that includes Dallas.

The men and their lawyers issued a joint statement with the school, the diocese, and the order announcing some details of the settlement. Financial compensation for the men will be kept confidential, the lawyers said.

The school agreed to taking steps to prevent further abuse, according to the statement. Those measures include designating an attorney to field any complaints from potential victims and an on-campus memorial for victims of sexual abuse by religious leaders.

