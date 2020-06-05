Watch Live: Dallas Declares Friday ‘George Floyd Remembrance Day’

Live video of the George Floyd Remembrance Day ceremony at Dallas City Hall Plaza will appear in the player above.

The City of Dallas is declaring Friday "George Floyd Remembrance Day."

At 8:46 a.m., an 8-minute, 46-second moment of silence will be held to honor the memory of George Floyd. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson and members of the Dallas City Council are expected to be in attendance for the ceremony at City Hall Plaza.

Those at the event were encouraged to wear face masks and use social distancing.