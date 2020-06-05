Dallas

Watch Live: Dallas Declares Friday ‘George Floyd Remembrance Day’

Live video of the George Floyd Remembrance Day ceremony at Dallas City Hall Plaza will appear in the player above.

The City of Dallas is declaring Friday "George Floyd Remembrance Day."

At 8:46 a.m., an 8-minute, 46-second moment of silence will be held to honor the memory of George Floyd. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson and members of the Dallas City Council are expected to be in attendance for the ceremony at City Hall Plaza.

Those at the event were encouraged to wear face masks and use social distancing.

This article tagged under:

DallasDALLAS CITY COUNCILgeorge floyd protests
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us