Dallas delays decision on proposed concrete plant near city park

A proposal to reject the application for a new concrete batch plant in northwest Dallas, next to a city-owned soccer complex, won't get a final decision for at least two more weeks.

The deferral comes as environmental advocates expressed concerns about the cumulative effects of concentrated heavy industry on air quality near city parkland, while the applicant raised issues about being treated fairly compared to other, similarly situated businesses.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The area just west of Interstate 35, along and south of Walnut Hill Lane, is zoned for heavy industrial use, with several concrete batch plants already in operation—at least one with a permit valid until 2037 and another with permanent approval, according to the City Council.

The application for a special use permit from B.J. Johnson, owner of Imperium LLC, would allow the plant to operate for five years, if a pending zoning change is approved, at the intersection of Spangler Road and Manana Drive.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

On Wednesday, Johnson asked the council to reverse a 14-1 City Plan Commission vote against the zoning change, noting he operates just one other batch plant in an industry dominated by multimillion-dollar corporations.

"I’m just a small little guy around the corner that just wants to pour some concrete for the city," Johnson said. "We just want the same opportunity as they do to operate a business."

The Dallas Environmental Commission has urged the council to reject the zoning request. Chairwoman Kathryn Guerra cited health and land use concerns.

"I don’t think that a batch plant adjacent to a park or recreational space is a compatible land use," Guerra said.

Many council members questioned why the city chose to build MoneyGram Park, a $30 million, 14-field soccer complex that opened in 2014, on top of an old landfill in an area zoned industrial.

Ronnie Mestas, who has lived in west Dallas most of his life, said the park is busy most weekends with families and worries that what message would be sent by allowing more heavy industry nearby.

"At some point, you have to stop putting clustering these industries in one area," Mestas said.

Johnson said the delay until May 28 continues to hurt his small business.

"I'm losing $30,000 a month," Johnson said.