Dallas Dad Gets Free Roof for Father's Day Through Local Roofer Donation

The modest Oak Cliff home of Robert "Bear" Mitchell is painted a cheery pink, but the 30-year-old roof on top doesn't spark much joy.

"You know, every time the wind would blow, a shingle would fly by," Mitchell said.

On Friday, Hatley Brothers II Roofing and Construction came to the rescue with a free roof for Father's Day; part of the company's "Weathering the Weathered" community service project.

"It was terrible, man. It was leaking everywhere," Hatley Bros. President Ke'Elronn Hatley said "It was one of the worst conditions I've seen on a roof."

Usually, they donate a roof on Mother's Day to a mom in need. This year, it's a Father's Day gift.

"He called me, 'Bear. I'll be there Friday morning to put your new roof on,'" Mitchell said. "I haven't stopped crying yet."

Hatley grew up in the Oak Cliff neighborhood where Mitchell lives and has known him all his life.

"There's nothing like helping somebody who's paved the way for you and has done so much," Hatley said. "Just to show 'em that you appreciate them."

When Hatley approached Mitchell outside his home, Mitchell choked back tears as the men hugged.

"That's what it's about," Hatley told Mitchell. "It's all right."

"You hear about some of these things happening to other people, but you never think it's gonna happen to you," Mitchell said. "I just thank God for it."

When complete, Mitchell's new roof will be valued at about $20,000.