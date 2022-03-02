Dallas Crime Improvement Gets National Attention

The improvement in Dallas crime drew national attention as Police Chief Eddie Garcia testified at a US Senate Committee hearing Tuesday.

As the chief spoke, Dallas police released a detailed report on the progress from experts at the University of Texas at San Antonio who helped Garcia formulate the crime-fighting plan.

Among other things, it shows a 50% reduction in violent crime in the hot spot grids devised to attack crime problems.

Garcia said reductions in those places contribute to a citywide improvement.

Republican Texas Senator John Cornyn questioned Garcia.

“Is there any reason why cities across the country couldn't embrace your approach in Dallas with similar results,” Cornyn asked.

“There is no reason, Senator,” Garcia replied.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The hearing was to highlight a nationwide spike in carjacking but Garcia had Dallas crime improvements to discuss. He praised the support from federal law enforcement agencies.

“We have a remarkable relationship with my FBI, ATF, DEA, Marshals office,” Garcia said.

The relationship was demonstrated with a June 2021 joint FBI/Police drug raid at a hot spot location near Dallas Fair Park. Garcia said federal prosecution that brings tougher federal prison time sends a strong message to criminals.

“There is no question that the deterrent of filing these crimes federally does work,” Garcia said.

Texas A&M Commerce educator Rene Martinez is a long-time Dallas LULAC leader and led Mayor Eric Johnson’s Safer Communities Task Force. Martinez has been watching the Dallas crime progress.

“The crime rate in every category has gone down. Homicides have gone down. And we continue to move on. And it's having a lot of success,” Martinez said.

The Task Force recommended steps to combat blight and boost neighborhoods that are now part of the next round of improvements in Garcia’s Dallas plan.

“The chief is everywhere in the community so the response from the community is very positive,” Martinez said.

In his appearance before the US Senators, Garcia spoke out about a common frustration for law enforcement.

“There are judges that have made irresponsible decisions, letting individuals out,” Garcia said.

He told Senators that more federal money for programs and manpower would help keep crime-fighting progress going in Dallas.

Police declined to specify the precise locations of their grid approach to keep criminals guessing about where the heat may be focused.