Dallas Cowboys Unveil Cowboys-Themed Firetruck for Christmas at the Star

Christmas at The Star has been cancelled for Friday night due to weather. The holiday celebration will continue Saturday.

Along with the 20-minute show featuring Cowboys game day entertainment and Christmas cheer, the Dallas Cowboys will also welcome the Frisco Fire Department’s Truck 3, the first Pierce Ascendant 100’ Aerial Mid-Mount Ladder Truck in Texas, during Saturday’s performance.

Truck 3 is completely customized with Dallas Cowboys colors and logos and will be assigned to Frisco Fire Station 3, located down the street from The Star in Frisco at 5449 Warren Parkway.

The truck is complete with a 2,000 gallons-per-minute water pump, 2,000 gallons-per-minute waterway, and carries both water and firefighting foam on board.

The truck's ladder carries specialized tools and equipment designed for use during high angle rescue emergencies, vehicle extrication, and other rescue incidents.

It will be outfitted with the latest technologies in paramedicine and advanced life support, making it capable of delivering the highest level of pre-hospital care available.

The truck will be responsible for responding to structure fires, rescue incidents and other emergencies along the Dallas North Tollway and Sam Rayburn Tollway corridor, as well as commercial developments such as Hall Park, Frisco Station, Stonebriar Mall, and The Star.