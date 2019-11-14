Dallas Cowboys to Host Christmas at the Star

The Dallas Cowboys will host the third annual Christmas at The Star presented by Albertsons and Tom Thumb.

The event will take place from Nov. 18 through Dec. 24 at The Star in Frisco and will give fans the opportunity to enjoy free, family-friendly events throughout the holiday season.

Christmas at the Star will include the annual Christmas Spectacular, a 20-minute show that begins with the lighting of The Star's 67-foot Christmas tree on Tostitos Championship Plaza.

The Christmas Spectacular will also feature a holiday performance showcasing the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers, Rookie Squad and Drumline, mascot Rowdy, Santa Claus and special Dallas Cowboys guest appearances such as Roger Staubach, Dat Nguyen, DeMarcus Ware, Bradie James and more.

The event kicks off the week before Thanksgiving and will take place every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. starting Nov. 22 at Tostitos Championship Plaza. Admission and parking are free.

Fans can also upgrade their experience by purchasing a tour on select dates. These tours will include a guided tour of The Star, access to a reserved viewing section for Christmas Spectacular, a cup of hot chocolate and a Dallas Cowboys ornament.

Fans who attend Christmas at the Star will also have the opportunity to take a photo with Santa Claus.

Santa Claus will arrive at his Dallas Cowboys-themed set located inside of Fans United at The Star in Frisco on Nov. 18. Visitors wishing to see Santa can book appointments to take a photograph with Santa inside his custom Dallas Cowboys cottage.

Visitors at The Star can eat and shop at a variety of restaurants and retail spaces throughout The Star District.