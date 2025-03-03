Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott joined the Dallas Cowboys organization to launch the formation of regional High School Girls Flag Football Leagues across Texas.

Dallas Cowboys Co-Owner and Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones and National Football League Vice President of Flag Football Stephanie Kwok joined Prescott and high schoolers for the kick-off event at AT&T Stadium Sunday.

Student-athletes from 32 of the 54 DFW-area teams saw their game jerseys for the first time Sunday and had athlete and team photos taken.

Varsity-level 7-on-7 programs will play competitively this spring. These districts include:

• Dallas Independent School District – 22 Campuses

• Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District – 4 Campuses

• Crowley Independent School District – 2 Campuses

• Cedar Hill Independent School District – 1 Campus, 2 Teams

• Arlington Independent School District – 6 Campuses

• Uplift Education – 2 Campuses

• Duncanville Independent School District – 1 Campus

• DeSoto Independent School District – 1 Campus

• Fort Worth Independent School District – 15 Campuses, 16 Teams

• Austin Independent School District – 13 Campuses

• El Paso Region 19 Female Flag Football Pilot – 19 Campuses

The regional leagues, with 2,000 female student-athletes, will play throughout March, April and May at The Star in Frisco, on school campuses or at district facilities, with a championship tournament held at Ford Center in Frisco in May.

It doesn't end with high school, more than 50 colleges and universities are offering flag football as a women’s varsity sport ahead of the sport premiering at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

"I remember growing up it was called powder puff football in my day, and that truly is what it was, but it was just an after-school pickup game and now to see that this game, the game of flag football has the opportunity to send girls to college is truly amazing and beyond that to send them to the Olympics, we have really made such incredible strides and it's just exciting to see," said Jones.

"Flag football is one of the fastest growing sports, and that momentum has only accelerated with its inclusion in the 2028 Olympics,” said Kwok. “Texas has always been a home of top football talent: six members of the USA Football Women's Flag National Team hail from Texas. The new regional High School Girls Flag Football Leagues supported by the Dallas Cowboys will provide even more opportunities for girls to compete in flag football, earn a college scholarship, and vie for an opportunity to represent their country in the Olympics."

The Dallas Cowboys are working in partnership with several to support the formation of varsity-level girls' flag football leagues across Texas, with the goal of having the sport adopted statewide by the UIL.

"People ask me all the time, 'Did you expect to be the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys,' and I say 'You know what if I didn't have this vision and have others that showed me that that was possible I don't think that I would have been here,' Prescott said to the room of athletes. "These young girls, my daughters, are going to turn on the TV or they're going to come up to The Star for the championship and they're going to watch you and they're going to say 'Man, I want to be like her.' Think about that. Not only are you going to have a chance to be in the Olympics, you're going to have a chance to inspire the next generation."

Each school district participating in the Dallas Cowboys high school girls' flag football regional leagues received grant funds to assist with coaching stipends and other start-up costs as well as other support from USA Football and NFL FLAG.

For more information about this effort, visit DallasCowboys.com/GirlsFlag.