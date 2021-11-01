Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys Famous Fans React to Win

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 31: Cooper Rush #10 of the Dallas Cowboys throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)
Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Cooper Rush's first NFL start was a statement victory for the surging Dallas Cowboys with starting quarterback Dak Prescott stuck on the sideline.

With every opportunity to outlast the fill-in for the first-place team on the other side, Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings withered down the stretch.

Rush subbed for the injured Prescott and passed for 325 yards and two second-half touchdowns, the last a 5-yard throw to Amari Cooper with 51 seconds left in the Cowboys' 20-16 victory over the Vikings on Sunday night.

"It was just as good as the dream," Rush said.

Dallas athletes, big players and fans voiced their support and excitement for Rush's start and a huge Cowboys win.

