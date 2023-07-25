Dallas couple honored for leading police to fugitive at center of Amber Alert

Praise for the Dallas couple who helped catch a fugitive. Their actions led to the arrest of a man at the center of a Dallas Amber Alert.

Members of the community gathered Tuesday to recognize Kenyatta and Brianna Jordan.

The couple spotted fugitive Leonard Lamar Neal getting on a bus on July 7. Neal had been on the run for nearly a month, wanted for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl.

“I think that is courage. That is a community and I think that’s what the city of Dallas needs,” said Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Atkins.

The Jordans called 911 and followed the DART bus until police arrived and took Neal into custody.

The couple said the child and her family have weighed on their hearts.

“I’m always seeing her picture in my head and ever since we got the guy I can’t stop thinking about them,” Kenyatta Jordan said.

It was only later the Jordans learned North Texas Crime Stoppers had offered reward money for Neal’s capture. When they inquired about the money they were told they did not qualify.

David Dean, Chairman of the North Texas Crime Commission, told reporters Tuesday that Crime Stoppers must follow state-mandated policies. Rewards can only be given to those who call their tip line wishing to remain anonymous and share confidential information.

“It pointed out that we need more education,” Dean said, adding the organization will work on better publicizing its policies and will work with local leaders on ways people can still be honored for good deeds.

In the case of the Jordans' anonymous donors stepped in to give them $10,000.

“Just to see that people do support us – not that we did it for anything like that – it’s a good feeling and we really appreciate the support,” said Brianna Jordan.