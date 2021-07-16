Dallas County's ‘Sheriff's Night' for Teens is Tonight, Includes Free Food, Basketball

Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown will host a teen night Friday night, hoping to educate and talk with adolescents in the county.

The "teen night" event is the first community event of the year to be held by The Dallas County Sheriff's Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

"Sheriff's Night was created to provide information to youth ages 13-17," the department said, adding they will provide free food (In-n-Out Burger), host a 3-point basketball tournament, and play glow-in-the-dark dodgeball.

They will also provide classes on saving money, mental wellness, and instruction on how law enforcement should be expected to interact with the public.

The event is being held at the Jaycee-Zaragoza Recreation Center at 3114 Clymer Street in Dallas from 6:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday, July 16.

The Dallas Sheriff's Department partnered with Dallas Parks and Recreation to host the event.