Dallas County Sheriff's Office

Dallas County's ‘Sheriff's Night' for Teens is Tonight, Includes Free Food, Basketball

Teens can learn how to save money, how officers should interact with the public at the community event

dallas-county-sheriff-marian-brown-1
NBC 5 News

Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown will host a teen night Friday night, hoping to educate and talk with adolescents in the county.

The "teen night" event is the first community event of the year to be held by The Dallas County Sheriff's Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

"Sheriff's Night was created to provide information to youth ages 13-17," the department said, adding they will provide free food (In-n-Out Burger), host a 3-point basketball tournament, and play glow-in-the-dark dodgeball.

They will also provide classes on saving money, mental wellness, and instruction on how law enforcement should be expected to interact with the public.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Ken Paxton 9 mins ago

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Says State Bar Probe is Unconstitutional

Fort Worth 22 mins ago

Mattie Parker Spent Nearly $2 Million to Campaign for Fort Worth's Mayor, a $29,000 Per Year Job

The event is being held at the Jaycee-Zaragoza Recreation Center at 3114 Clymer Street in Dallas from 6:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday, July 16.

The Dallas Sheriff's Department partnered with Dallas Parks and Recreation to host the event.

This article tagged under:

Dallas County Sheriff's OfficeDallasDallas CountyMarian Brown
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us