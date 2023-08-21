Dallas County weatherization assistance program still offers cooling help

After more than 40 days over 100 degrees this year, there are still people who have not taken advantage of Dallas County’s weatherization assistance program (WAP) that offers air conditioners and other cooling help.

The phone number to apply is 214-819-1976 or Email WAPassistance@dallascounty.org

At 68 years old, Grand Prairie resident Makini Shakur said the extreme heat hits her harder than it used to.

She’s been using fans and drinking a lot of cold water but her trailer home is a hot box for her and her plants. At times she said it has been cooler outside than inside.

“So if I could step from inside of my place to outside and it’s cooler, that’s a problem. That’s when I realized it’s a problem. I’m from the old-school version of things where we just handle things. But this is something I can’t handle,” she said.

She called the weatherization assistance program Monday morning seeking help.

The program provided window air conditioning units for people who qualify and also other home repairs for cooling, that residents might not have been able to afford.

Dallas County Commissioner Elba Garcia, who represents Shakur, said there’s plenty of money for the program but people must apply.

“I am very surprised to see a continuing need in the community. And remember this is a life and death issue,” Garcia said. “We know that we’ve been having extreme hot temperatures and it’s important for everyone to know that there is help available in Dallas County.”

Shakur did not receive immediate help Monday because an incorrect phone number was recorded on the voicemail message she left.

County officials had the correct number later and were working on her application.

“I know there’s a lot of bureaucracy and sometimes hoops that need to be stepped through,” Shakur said. “There are people who are not in as good of condition than I am who really need immediate help.”

Garcia said the program works to deliver within 24 hours for people in need of cooling help.

Other communities in North Texas also have similar program, including Fort Worth.