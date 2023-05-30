Dallas County Weatherization Assistance Program Helps Families With Air Conditioning

The Dallas County Health Department is helping families who don't have air conditioning prepare for summer.

The department is giving away window units to residents in Dallas County through the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP).

WAP provides assistance to income-eligible households by weatherizing their homes, conserving energy and reducing high utility costs in the process.

In order to be considered, residents must complete an application and submit the necessary documentation to determine eligibility. Eligible applications will be considered for assessments and each dwelling will be assessed and audited before any work begins.

Applications can be picked up at the Dallas County Department of Health

and Human Services:

2377 North Stemmons Freeway

Suite 336

Dallas, TX 75207-2710

For more information, the Weatherization Assistance Program can be reached at 214-819-1909.