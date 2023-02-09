Dallas County Weatherization Assistance Program Helps Families Fight Cold

Dallas County’s Weatherization Assistance Program helps families with limited resources to make improvements that combat cold weather in their homes.

Some families that struggle to make ends meet have an extra challenge when temperatures fall.

The delivery of a pair of space heaters was a joyous occasion for resident Anna Garcia Thursday.

She has no working furnace to heat her Oak Cliff home.

“I have to turn on the stove, which I know I shouldn’t. But it’s the only source of heat I had until I heard about this. I said I’m going to call and find out,” Garcia said.

Tape she has on a door to help keep the cold out could also be replaced with new weather stripping by the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department program.

“And best of all it is free. Anyone can apply. Now we do have some qualifications. It is for low-income families,’ Health Department Spokesman Christian Grisales said.

At another home Thursday, resident Janice Laney said she and her mother have been shivering in their older home during this cold winter.

They too were pleased to see the delivery of two new, more powerful space heaters Thursday.

“I think it’s a great blessing because you have so many elderly people out here that don’t have family that’s really suffering,” Laney said.

Daniel Martinez with HVAC Service Pro, the county’s weatherization contractor, said he cautions recipients about space heater safety, like keeping them away from curtains.

“I’ve seen people put them too close to curtains, a fire hazard. Make sure the outlets are safe, too, because these pull a lot of electricity,” Martinez said. “I like these because you can put the feet on them. You can set them out. And you can mount them on the wall. They have holes to mount them on the wall.”

The weatherization program is also to protect homes against extreme summer heat with improvements like better windows, weather stripping and air conditioning repair.

“Texas weather is extreme, extreme cold or extreme heat,” Grisalles said. “And that’s why we want people to apply today, early on.”

To apply, call 214-819-1909 or email wapassistance@dallascounty.org.

.