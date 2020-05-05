Dallas County Commissioners Court

Dallas County Voters Could Vote Via Mail, Claiming ‘Disability,’ During Pandemic

Dallas County Commissioners Court approved a resolution Tuesday that would encourage voters who wish to avoid the polls during upcoming elections to request a mail-in ballot by claiming a 'disability'

By Ben Russell

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Dallas County commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve a resolution that would encourage voters who wish to avoid potential exposure to the coronavirus during upcoming elections to apply for mail-in ballots and check the box labeled ‘disability.’

Texas requires voters seeking to vote early by mail to have a valid reason. They must either:

  • Be 65 years or older
  • Be disabled
  • Be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or
  • Be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible

The vote comes days after a Travis County District judge ruled that all voters in the state should be allowed to vote via mail-in ballot because of the ongoing pandemic.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) appealed that ruling on Friday and issued a statement decrying the idea.

“This unlawful expansion of mail-in voting will only serve to undermine the security and integrity of our elections and to facilitate fraud,” Attorney General Paxton noted.

The lone ‘No’ vote on the Dallas County Commissioners Court was J.J. Koch, a Republican, who pointed to the Attorney General’s opinion as reason enough to avoid the risk of encouraging what could be construed as voter fraud.

