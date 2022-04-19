Dallas County to Launch Online Survey on Health Literacy Knowledge

Dallas County Health and Human Services will launch an online survey to gain better insight into how well Dallas County residents can develop health literacy opinions.

Health literacy is the ability to access, understand and appraise and implement health information. The information gathered from the survey will help Health and Human Services identify how communities receive and utilize healthcare information and how the department can better serve the public in the future.

DCHHS will report the survey results to healthcare providers to help them improve their programs and overall services to the community.

"The 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment identified poor health literacy as a barrier to healthcare access and managing chronic disease," DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang said in a press release. "DCHHS is launching this survey to access health literacy across Dallas COunty to see how people get their healthcare information and if patients are happy with how their doctors communicate with them. This project will help guide DCHHS' future communication strategies."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Dallas County residents 18 and older are eligible to participate in the survey and will take less than five minutes to finish. It will be available for the next six weeks. The project is supported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health as part of a grant award.

The English survey is available here.

The Spanish survey can be found here.