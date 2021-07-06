Dallas County Kicks Off ‘Expunction Expo' to Help Eligible Residents Clear Their Criminal Records

Tuesday morning, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot kicks off the fifth annual Dallas County Expunction Expo.

The Expunction Expo is a community program designed to help people who are eligible, by law, to have their criminal records erased.

Since 2017, the event has helped clear more than 900 criminal records.

The application process for the program is set to run from July 6-26.

Volunteer attorneys will help those who register determine if they meet the requirements for expungement.

People Possibly Eligible

You were arrested but a charge was never filed with the DA's Office or was no-billed by the grand jury.

Your criminal charge was dismissed without any type of community supervision or probation prior to dismissal, except for Class C offenses.

You successfully completed Class C deferred adjudication.

You were acquitted/found 'not guilty' on their charge by a judge, jury, or appellate court.

You were convicted of a crime but later pardoned by the Governor of Texas or the President of the United States.

People Possibly Not Eligible

Your case is still pending.

You were convicted, even if they just paid a fine.

You were placed on probation, community supervision, or deferred adjudication for any felony or Class A or B misdemeanor, even if your case was later dismissed.

You were convicted or received any kind of probation on another felony offense arising from the same arrest.

Applicants should hear by Sept. 4 if they are eligible to attend the virtual pre-qualification clinic later that month.

MORE: 2021 Expunction Expo Information or call <a rel="noreferrer noopener" href="http://214-653-2905" target="_blank">214-653-2905