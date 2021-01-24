Dallas County Surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 Deaths, Adds 1,174 Cases Sunday

Dallas County surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday as the county added 1,174 additional cases of the virus.

The county reported 12 additional deaths Sunday, which bring the total to 2,008.

The people who died after contracting COVID-19 included a Mesquite woman in her 50s who died in hospice care, a Garland man in his 60s, a Desoto man in his 70s, a Lancaster woman in her 70s, a Dallas man in his 70s, a man in his 70s who had lived at a long-term care facility in Garland, two Dallas men in their 80s, a man in his 80s who had lived at a long-term care facility in Mesquite, a Grand Prairie man in his 80s who died in hospice care, a man in his 90s who lived at a long-term care facility in Dallas, and a Dallas woman in her 90s.

Of the 12, nine had been critically ill in local hospitals, and all but one had underlying high risk health conditions, according to the county.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported an estimated 201,929 recoveries for Dallas County as of Saturday, Jan. 23.