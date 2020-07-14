Dallas County Sheriff's Office Searching for Suspect Who Broke Into Assisted Living Facility

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect who has been breaking into vehicles at an assisted living facility.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, the break-ins occurred at an assisted living center in Sunnyvale.

The suspect was seen wearing a green shirt and blue ball cap.

He was also seen driving a red Dodge Nitro with an unknown license plate number.

Anyone with information about this individual should contact the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.