Dallas County Sheriff's Office Clerk Arrested, Accused of Theft of Property

A clerical supervisor working for the Dallas County Sheriff's Office is accused of stealing from the department's vault.

The sheriff's office said they arrested Umeka T. Myers Wednesday and booked her into the Dallas County Jail.

Officials said discrepancies were discovered during an audit of the vault. Following a deeper investigation, detectives arrested Myers and charged her with theft.

"Accountability is a core value in our department and we will continue to provide transparency to the community when these types of situations occur," said Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown.

The sheriff's office did not say what was taken or what led them to Myers, only that she was charged with theft of property over $2500.00 but under $30,000. The charge was enhanced due to her status as a public servant.

Myers was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation and was freed after posting $5,000 bond.

Myers has been with the sheriff's department since July 1, 1994.