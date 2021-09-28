Dallas County Sheriff Looking for Pickup Driver They Say Hit 2 Deputies, Kept Going

Two deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office are hospitalized after being seriously injured when their patrol car was struck by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday morning.

The sheriff's department said the deputies were at a traffic stop along the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 east of Mountain Creek Parkway at about 9:34 a.m. when the driver of an extended cab Ford F-150 crashed into their vehicle.

Both deputies were halfway in the vehicle when it was hit, the DCSO said.

The driver of the truck continued down the road where it struck another vehicle before continuing westbound toward Grand Prairie.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported both deputies and the driver of the second vehicle that was struck to area hospitals. At last check, all three were listed in stable condition. Further details about their conditions are not available.

Detectives with the sheriff's department are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the driver of the pickup truck. Officials said it may be a late 1990s or early 2000 model pickup. The truck will have damage to the right-side front and rear. There will possibly be black paint transferred from the vehicles it struck on the right side.

Anyone with information can call the Dallas Sheriff's Office Vehicle Crimes Unit at 214-589-2315 or the Sheriff’s Department Communications Section at 214-749-8641. The DSO warns people should not attempt to approach the vehicle or confront the individual if found.