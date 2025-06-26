The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding the vehicle and driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Duncanville on Saturday.

DCSO deputies were called to a major crash along eastbound Interstate 20 at Main Street at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday and arrived to find an injured pedestrian who was the victim of a hit-and-run.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, died of their injuries.

Detectives with the sheriff's office's Vehicle Crimes Unit are looking for the driver of a white Chevrolet Equinox with Texas license plate LGP 5505.

The sheriff's office said the vehicle was photographed leaving the scene eastbound on I-20 and likely has front-end damage and possible windshield damage.

Anyone who has information about the crash or video from the area of eastbound I-20 and Main Street in Duncanville between 1:40 a.m. and 1:50 a.m. is asked to contact Detective Espino at 214-589-2323 or share that video with VCU@dallascounty.org.