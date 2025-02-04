Dallas County reviewing potential impacts of federal funding freeze

Leaders say planning is needed to figure out how Dallas County departments would respond if a federal government shutdown took place next month.

Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price said while a federal judge this week halted a proposal from the Trump administration to freeze federal funding, the county needs to look ahead to a March 14 deadline when the current continuing resolution to fund the government is set to expire.

“It’s lifted for now, but this is about having an action plan,” Price said. “We are going to have to be prepared. We need a county plan.”

Dr. Philip Huang, director of the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department told commissioners approximately $275 million of its $350 million budget comes from the federal tax dollars.

“To get some cut off of some of these funding streams, what are we going to do, what is the plan,” Huang said.

DCHHS provides a variety of medical services for the county’s 2.6 million people, including child vaccination programs.

The department's approximately 400 employees also administer social services like housing voucher programs through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), along with weatherization and energy assistance aid.

“It’s been very unclear exactly which funding streams, if any, would be impacted,” Huang said.

County judge Clay Jenkins added he’s asked each department to review the impact if federal funding support was lost, either through a freeze placed by the current administration or in the event of a government shutdown.

“I’m not saying anyone has figured it out and I think it’s good to put those ideas out there,” Jenkins said.

“The thing for the public is ‘stay calm’. If you have a service that you need, get it now.”