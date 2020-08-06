Dallas County Reports First Human Case of West Nile Virus in 2020

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported Thursday the first human case of West Nile virus this year in Dallas County is a resident of Highland Park in the 75205 ZIP Code.

“The confirmation of the first human case of the West Nile virus here in Dallas County this year is a reminder to the community of the need to take steps to avoid mosquito bites and to reduce mosquito populations,” said Dr. Philip Huang, Director of DCHHS. “The best way to avoid exposure to mosquito-borne diseases is to avoid mosquito bites by practicing the 'Four Ds'.”

Mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus in several areas of Dallas County, and this week, DCHHS is spraying for mosquitoes in 16 areas of the county.

Tarrant County reported its first and only human case of West Nile virus on July 21, which was also the first West Nile virus death of the year. Tarrant County officials also issued a public health warning in July due to record-high levels of positive West Nile virus mosquito activity.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites