Dallas County Reports Eighth Human Case of West Nile in 2021

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported Thursday the eighth human case of West Nile virus this year in Dallas County is a resident of the 75062 ZIP Code in Irving.

"West Nile Virus cases are on the rise in Dallas County, and it's unfortunate to be reporting an additional case," said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

DCHHS reported the county's first death this year in a resident who contracted West Nile virus on Aug. 9.

The first and second reported human cases of West Nile in the county came on July 16 and Aug. 6, respectively.

In 2020, Dallas County reported five deaths from West Nile, including a significant increase in a significant increase in WNV disease prevalence with 20 human cases and 498 positive mosquito tests.

No other information about the eighth human case was released for medical confidentiality and personal privacy reasons, the DCHHS said.

"It is hard to imagine that these illnesses can result from something as seemingly minor as a mosquito bite. Please follow the 4 D's to do everything you can to avoid mosquito bites," said Huang.