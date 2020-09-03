Dallas County Reports 3 Human West Nile Cases, Brings 2020 Total Up to 4

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported three human West Nile virus cases Thursday, bringing Dallas County's total number of cases in 2020 to four.

All three cases came from North Dallas residents.

A 56-year-old resident of the 75238 ZIP Code was diagnosed with West Nile fever (WNF).

A 72-year-old resident of the 75238 ZIP Code and an 83-year-old resident of the 75230 ZIP Code were diagnosed with West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease (WNND).

The first Dallas County case of the year, reported on Aug. 6, was a Highland Park resident in the 75205 ZIP Code.

On Tuesday, DCHHS said they are seeing "considerably more West Nile Virus activity" compared to 2019.

The county is spraying for mosquitoes in multiple locations on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

"Dallas County is seeing considerably more West Nile Virus activity compared with last year. It is very important to follow the four D's to protect yourself from mosquito bites and West Nile Virus", said Dr. Philip Huang, director of DCHHS.

Collin County reported Wednesday that its first human case of West Nile virus in 2020 is a Plano resident.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites