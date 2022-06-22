Dallas County Reports 2 New Cases of Monkeypox

Two more cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Dallas County, health officials announced Wednesday.

Dallas County Health and Human Services said the patients had recently traveled to Spain and Mexico. They have not been hospitalized, are isolated and recovering at home and do not pose a known risk to others, a news release said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working to contact airline passengers who may have been in contact with the patients on their flights to North Texas.

County health officials have so far confirmed three cases of monkeypox this year in Dallas County. This year's first case was announced about two weeks ago, when a person came down with the virus while traveling in Mexico.

The names of the people battling the virus have not been released due to patient privacy concerns.

DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang said there is little known risk to the general public.

MONKEYPOX SYMPTOMS AND TRANSMISSION

Those infected with monkeypox may experience fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes, as well as more serious complications.

According to DCHHS, the monkeypox virus spreads between people primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs or body fluids. It also can be spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact.

Monkeypox can spread during intimate contact between people, including during sex, as well as activities like kissing, cuddling or touching parts of the body with monkeypox sores.

Recently, monkeypox cases have been linked to men who have sex with other men and participate in high-risk activities, DCHHS said.

More information about monkeypox is available online.