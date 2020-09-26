Dallas County Receives $15.1M Grant to Help With Elections Preparedness

Dallas County will receive a $15.1 million grant from a nonprofit group to help beef up staffing for the elections and ensure there are enough masks and gloves for poll workers.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement that the grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life "acknowledges the challenges we face and provides resources to ensure your vote counts and we have a safe and secure election this November."

According to the county, the funds will help hire additional personnel, purchase additional voting and mail ballot sorting equipment, open and operate more voting locations and ensure there is enough personal protective equipment for poll-workers and voters.

Dallas County Elections Administrator Toni Pippins-Poole said in a written statement that the grant is "an investment in the success of our upcoming election."

"With these additional resources, our team can amplify their efforts to communicate safe voting protocols and opportunities to the public and provide more options for voters throughout early voting and on Election Day," Pippins-Poole said.