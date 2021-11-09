Dallas County Prosecutors Drop Murder Case Against Man Accused of Killing Transgender Woman

Dallas County officials dropped the murder case against a man accused of fatally shooting a transgender woman in east Oak Cliff last summer.

A lawyer for 22-year-old Angelo Walker said that his client did not kill Merci Richey and that authorities’ case against Walker had fallen apart. The attorney, Thomas Cox, said the case was dismissed after prosecutors learned a description of the killer did not match Walker.

