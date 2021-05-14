Dallas

Dallas County Prosecutor Disbarred for Withholding Evidence After 2 Men Cleared of Capital Murder Charges

Richard E. Jackson is just the fourth lawyer in the country to lose a law license after egregious misconduct that led to a wrongful conviction.

A former Dallas County prosecutor has surrendered his law license after the State Bar of Texas said that he withheld evidence that caused two men to be wrongfully convicted of killing a South Dallas pastor, the Dallas Morning News reported.

According to the report by the Dallas Morning News, Richard "Rick" E. Jackson was disbarred last month.

The State Bar concluded that Jackson failed to inform the defense attorneys of Dennis Allen and Stanley Mozee about evidence that could have cleared them during their capital murder trials in 2000, the Dallas Morning News reported.

As a result, the courts said that Allen and Mozee wrongfully spent 14 years in prison for the murder of Rev. Jesse Borns Jr., who was killed in 1999.

"This case is not about someone disbarred for making a mistake or a prosecutor who accidentally or even sloppily failed to turn over favorable evidence," Nina Morrison, a lawyer with the Innocence Project in New York who worked to clear Allen and Mozee, told the Dallas Morning News.

