Dallas County Program Helps Families Stay Cool With Free Air Conditioning Units

When summer settles into North Texas, it's important to have a way to beat the heat. For some low-income families, Dallas County is providing the help they need in the form of new, free air conditioners.

"So we're providing AC units for those families who don't have any A/C at all at home," said Christian Grisales with Dallas County Health and Human Services. "We understand that many families have children, elderly at home, and not having A/C, there's a great risk of dehydration, of death."

South Dallas resident Catina Jones applied for Dallas County's Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program, and on Wednesday her prayers were answered.

"The air conditioner was taking so long to come on," Jones said. "It was hard to keep cool."

A team came to Jones' home near Fair Pair to take away the old unit that wasn't working and install a new 3-ton unit that would cost between $8,000 and $10,000.

For Jones, it was free.

"She hasn't had it for what, several years, is what she was telling me. No A/C. Hot in the house," said Daniel Martinez with HVAC Service Pro. "It feels good to help these people, you know? They're going through a lot. They don't have a whole lot of money to afford some of this stuff right here."

"I'm very grateful and blessed to get this unit," Jones said. "I'm just ecstatic because, without the county, I don't know how I'd be able to do it."

The Dallas County Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program is free to those who qualify. It's a year-round program for heating and cooling, and also covers electric bills.