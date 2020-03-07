Super Tuesday

Dallas County Petitions State for Recount of Super Tuesday Ballots

Dallas County elections officials are asking for a recount after it discovered ballots from 44 machines at an unknown number of vote centers may not have been counted on Super Tuesday.

Late Friday night, Dallas County Elections Administrator Toni Pippins-Poole filed a petition that said they learned of the votes that may not have been reported by the county March 3.

In Dallas County, there were 454 polling places open March 3.

The county recently switched to a system in which voters fill their ballots out on a screen. The information is then printed onto a paper ballot, so the county has records.

Pippins-Poole petitioned the Texas Secretary of State to allow Dallas County to recount the paper ballots.

The number of uncounted ballots was not known Saturday evening.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

