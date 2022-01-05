Dallas County Opens Another COVID-19 Testing Location at Ellis Davis Field House

When the latest Dallas County COVID-19 testing site opened Wednesday at the Ellis Davis Field House, there was a line of cars already waiting.

"What it says is this is the pent-up demand in the city," Dallas County District 3 Commissioner John Wiley Price said.

People in their cars started lining up well before the location opened at 12 p.m.

"We caught ourselves getting here a little earlier like an hour and 30 minutes ago but still having to wait a long time," Elaine Harlan who came to get tested said.

"It says we need a lot more of these testing centers because you are seeing this demand of people," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

This location will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week for now.

Jenkins said testing sites will be opening in other parts of the county so people can get tested and get some peace of mind.

That’s exactly why Harlan came to get tested even though she has no symptoms.

"Well because I came in contact with someone that tested positive for COVID so we are here for precautions," Harlan said.

Jenkins said that is exactly why testing is needed.

"It's important because we've seen a surge, a doubling each week, of people in the hospital with this omicron variant and it's very transmittable," Jenkins said.

Price said testing will let you know if you have it but, he suggests you take other precautions to better protect yourself.

"At the end of the day get vaccinated,” Price said. “That's the only thing that manages against this variant."

For a list of places to get a COVID-19 test click here.