covid-19 testing

Dallas County Opens Another COVID-19 Testing Location at Ellis Davis Field House

By Vince Sims

NBC 5 News

When the latest Dallas County COVID-19 testing site opened Wednesday at the Ellis Davis Field House, there was a line of cars already waiting.

"What it says is this is the pent-up demand in the city," Dallas County District 3 Commissioner John Wiley Price said.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

People in their cars started lining up well before the location opened at 12 p.m. 

Vince Sims
Cars lined up at the Ellis Davis Field House COVID-19 testing site

"We caught ourselves getting here a little earlier like an hour and 30 minutes ago but still having to wait a long time," Elaine Harlan who came to get tested said.

"It says we need a lot more of these testing centers because you are seeing this demand of people," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

Vince Sims
Dallas County Dist. 3 Commissioner John Wiley Price (l) and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins (r) talking at the Ellis Davis Field House COVID-19 testing site.

This location will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week for now.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

covid-19 tests Dec 22, 2021

Where to Get Tested for COVID-19 In North Texas

Omicron Variant 33 mins ago

Parkland Hospital Leader Talks Omicron, Pandemic's Toll on Frontline Workers

Jenkins said testing sites will be opening in other parts of the county so people can get tested and get some peace of mind.

That’s exactly why Harlan came to get tested even though she has no symptoms.

"Well because I came in contact with someone that tested positive for COVID so we are here for precautions," Harlan said.

Jenkins said that is exactly why testing is needed.

"It's important because we've seen a surge, a doubling each week, of people in the hospital with this omicron variant and it's very transmittable," Jenkins said.  

Price said testing will let you know if you have it but, he suggests you take other precautions to better protect yourself.

"At the end of the day get vaccinated,” Price said. “That's the only thing that manages against this variant."

For a list of places to get a COVID-19 test click here.

This article tagged under:

covid-19 testingCOVID-19Dallas Countyellis davis field house
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us