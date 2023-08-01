Dallas County Health holds immunization clinics ahead of upcoming school year

As families prepare for the school year, immunizations must be up to date before students get Back to School.
Dallas County is offering back-to-school immunizations during the month of August. Here is a list of Dallas back-to-school immunization events:
Back-to-School Immunizations
Date: Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023
Time: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: La Academia de Las Estrellas
Address: 4680 W. Kiest Boulevard, Dallas
Back-to-School Immunizations
Date: Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023
Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Education Services
Address: 1820 Pearl Street, Carrollton
Back-to-School Immunizations
Date: Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: St. Philips the Apostle Church
Address: 8131 Military Parkway, Dallas
Back-to-School Immunizations
Date: Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Location: Wilmer Community Center
Address: 101 Davidson Plaza, Wilmer
Back-to-School Immunizations
Date: Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Location: Dallas County Health and Human Services
Address: 2377 N Stemmons Freeway Ste 201, Dallas
DCHHS will host a back-to-school immunizations clinic in suite #100.
Parents bring your child's latest shot record.
Back-To-School Immunizations
Date: Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023
Time: 10 a.m. to noon
Location: Tr Hoover Cdc
Address: 5106 Bexar Street, Dallas
Back-To-School Immunizations
Date: Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: The Village United Methodist Church
Address: 1121 E Wintergreen Rd, DeSoto