Dallas County Health holds immunization clinics ahead of upcoming school year

As families prepare for the school year, immunizations must be up to date before students get Back to School.

Dallas County is offering back-to-school immunizations during the month of August. Here is a list of Dallas back-to-school immunization events:

Back-to-School Immunizations

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023

Time: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: La Academia de Las Estrellas

Address: 4680 W. Kiest Boulevard, Dallas

Back-to-School Immunizations

Date: Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023

Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Education Services

Address: 1820 Pearl Street, Carrollton

Back-to-School Immunizations

Date: Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: St. Philips the Apostle Church

Address: 8131 Military Parkway, Dallas

Back-to-School Immunizations

Date: Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Location: Wilmer Community Center

Address: 101 Davidson Plaza, Wilmer

Back-to-School Immunizations

Date: Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Location: Dallas County Health and Human Services

Address: 2377 N Stemmons Freeway Ste 201, Dallas

DCHHS will host a back-to-school immunizations clinic in suite #100.

Parents bring your child's latest shot record.

Back-To-School Immunizations

Date: Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Location: Tr Hoover Cdc

Address: 5106 Bexar Street, Dallas

Back-To-School Immunizations

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: The Village United Methodist Church

Address: 1121 E Wintergreen Rd, DeSoto