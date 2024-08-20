Dallas County

Dallas County launches ‘middle mile' plan to bring digital equity to residents

County partner Zayo will also partner with a nonprofit to bring 300 laptops to schoolchildren in the county

Dallas County leaders launched a $30 million plan Tuesday to make high-speed internet service possible for residents across the county.

It's estimated that roughly 24,000 homes across the county lack internet access. To fix that, the county will use $28 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund a plan they're calling the "Middle Mile and Digital Equity Project."

"Unfortunately, in 2024, we’re still talking about a tale of two cities," said Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price. "We talk about food desert. We know there are many deserts in the southern sector, but the pandemic brought forth the very clear, concise, and crystal that the internet desert was definitely south."

The county is partnering with communications infrastructure provider Zayo to develop a "middle mile" fiber network in Dallas County. From there, local internet service providers will be able to offer competitive high-speed service to residents in 10 ZIP codes across the county.

Leaders agree that access is sorely needed in certain areas of the county.

“There’s a digital divide in Dallas County. If Southern Dallas County was its own city, it would be one of the 10 least connected cities. If Northern Dallas County was its own city or county, it would be one of the top 10 in the country," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

According to a statement, Zayo is also partnering with Texas-based national nonprofit Compudopt to distribute 300 laptops, with tech support and warranties, to Dallas County students and school-aged children. The $150,000 investment will be made over two years.

Dallas County
