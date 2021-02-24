Dallas County Medical Examiner Investigating Whether 17 Deaths in County Linked to Winter Storm

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating whether 17 deaths across the county last week were related to the winter storm that walloped the state.

But even before the storm arrived in North Texas, at least one death related to suspected carbon monoxide poising was reported.

A young father, a former college and professional football player is among those who have died of suspected carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning this winter in Dallas County, according to police and fire records.

The University of Alabama Football program released a statement on social media saying in part:

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

‘We are devastated to hear of the passing of Lorenzo Washington… He was an integral part of our 2009 national championship team. A wonderful son, father, friend and a loved teammate.’

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a townhome near Love Field on Valentine's Day morning, before the winter storm arrived in North Texas.

Inside, they found Washington dead and an ‘extremely high carbon monoxide reading,’ according to the Dallas Police Department.

Details surrounding Washington’s death have not yet been made public.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating whether 17 other deaths last week across the county are related to the winter storm that left millions of Texans freezing and without power for days.

This includes two men found dead in their Garland apartment on Friday morning.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is suspect, according to police.

A gas-powered generator in the ‘on’ position was found inside their unit.

Neighbors told police they had been without power since Wednesday.

The ME’s office tells NBC 5 other deaths are being investigated involving crashes and cases of hypothermia.

The deaths involve people between 20 and 84-years-old.

Officials said the number of deaths is fluid and could increase or decrease in the coming days.

It could also take two to three months to determine the exact causes of death, particularly in cases of hypothermia.

A representative with the ME’s office tells NBC 5, it is possible but not likely Washington’s case may be the 18th death linked to the storm. Again, the storm had not yet assaulted the area and caused outages at the time of his death.