Dallas County Man Recovering from COVID-19 Says It's Still Hard to Breathe

A Dallas County man said he's still having a tough time breathing and relies on an oxygen machine as he recovers from COVID-19.

Omar, who only wanted to be identified by his first name, said in Spanish that he and his wife of 15 years contracted the coronavirus last month.

He said he spent two weeks at Parkland Hospital. He still feels tired and grasps for air.

His wife remains intubated in the hospital and Omar is worried and said in Spanish that his wife's body continues to fight the virus around the clock.

Doctors said the novel coronavirus poses concerns for long term effects it may have on patients such as permanent lung damage, post-viral fatigue, brain fog and heart complications.

"Some patients, can get this post disease where their heart goes into a cardiomegaly state, where their heart can’t pump enough oxygen and blood rather into their whole entire body," said Dr. Harvey Castro, who also runs Trusted ER.

Dr. Castro said he's heard from patients who said even weeks or months after testing positive for COVID-19, they don't feel right.

"Some of them have said they’re feeling great, but some of our other patients are complaining that they’re not quite with it, that they feel foggy, they feel tired," Dr. Castro explained.

Dr. Castro said it's still important that people continue to wash their hands, wear masks and be mindful of their surroundings.

Omar said he still doesn't feel good and hasn't been able to go back to work as a landscaper since the beginning of July. Not only is he focused on getting better and his wife's health, but his mother-in-law recently died from COVID-19.