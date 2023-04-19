Dallas County Jail Inmate on the Run After Jumping Laundry Detail

A Dallas County Jail inmate is on the run after jumping from a laundry detail vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said 31-year-old Carlos Duarte was working as a trusty, an inmate given responsibilities or privileges not available to all other inmates when he hopped out of the laundry detail transport vehicle and escaped.

Duarte is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing boxer shorts and no shirt near Interstate 30 and Sylvan Avenue. He has dark hair and brown eyes and has a large tattoo on the top of his left hand. Duarte also has two tattoos around his left eye, one above the eye and a small one below.

Officials with the sheriff's office were not able to provide any further detail about Duarte's tattoos.

The sheriff's office said Duarte is known to frequently visit Garland and Irving. They offered no other information on his history or whether he should be considered a violent offender.

According to online jail records, Duarte had been at the county jail since March 7, held on bonds totaling $10,000 for two charges of possession of a controlled substance and a charge of a probation violation for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Anyone with information about Duarte's location or who has been contacted by Duarte is asked to please contact the sheriff's department at 214-749-8641 or Detective Castaneda at 214-673-3931 or 214-653-3493.