Investigations are underway after an accident involving a Dallas County Sheriff's Office transport van hospitalized 11 inmates on Tuesday morning, according to police.
At about 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, the van was involved in a crash on eastbound Interstate 30 at Six Flags Drive in Arlington.
Along with the inmates, the other vehicle's driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the transport van was treated at the scene and released.
Police said no life-threatening injuries were reported. They did not release additional information on the crash.
