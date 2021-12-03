Dallas County HHS Holds Vaccine Clinics With Walmart Incentive

Dallas County Health and Human Services held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at a Grand Prairie Walmart Friday in hopes of reaching those hesitant to get the vaccine. Two more are planned for Sunday.

Anyone who got the shot walked away with a $25 Walmart gift card, just in time for the holidays.

"It's a way to thank people for helping us keep everyone safe," said Jheison Romain Nieto with Dallas County.

The incentives, along with radio ads, did bring many to the Grand Prairie Walmart to receive their first, second or booster shot. Pfizer vaccines for children five and older were also available.

With about 58% of the population fully vaccinated, Dallas County Health and Human Services acknowledges some are still hesitant.

"They say 'I can't get the vaccine, I can't afford to get it because I can't get sick afterwards and miss days from work' but it's very import for people to remember if you get COVID you're going to be out much longer than if you took your second dose and you might feel bad for a day," said Nieto.

Two more COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walmart on Forest Lane in Dallas and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Seagoville Flea Market along U.S. Highway 175, $25 gift cards will also be given at those two locations.