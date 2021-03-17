DCHHS

Dallas County Health Offers Emergency Housing Assistance for Residents Impacted by Pandemic

Applications are available now online or by phone

By Logan McElroy

The Dallas County Health and Human Services have now re-opened applications for residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to access emergency housing assistance programs.

The short-term emergency assistance programs are designed to help individuals and households with rental, mortgage, and utility assistance.

Individuals will be able to apply for up to twelve months of assistance for up to 120% of FMR/SAMFMR.

Landlords may also apply on behalf of their tenants on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The programs are designated for Dallas county residents outside of the city of Dallas.

Applications are available online or by phone at 214-819-1968, Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and applicants will be selected by a lottery system.

Individuals seeking more information can click here.

