Dallas County Grand Jury Declines to Indict Dallas Officer in Pepper-Ball Shooting

District Attorney John Creuzot’s decision to take the pepper-ball case to a grand jury comes a little more than a year after he announced his office was independently investigating the treatment of protesters

By Miles Moffeit and Cassandra Jaramillo | The Dallas Morning News

A Dallas County grand jury on Friday declined to indict a police sergeant who was photographed shooting pepper balls into the breast of a George Floyd protester last year.

Jantzen Verastique, the demonstrator, was notified Friday afternoon that Sgt. Roger Rudloff would not face criminal charges.

“I’m shocked but not surprised,” said Verastique, who testified in the closed-door hearing for about an hour. “This is a sign of the times. I never thought any justice would be really served. But you try to hang on to a glimmer of hope.”

