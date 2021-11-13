Dallas County Grand Jury Declines to Indict Dallas Officer in Pepper-Ball Shooting

A Dallas County grand jury on Friday declined to indict a police sergeant who was photographed shooting pepper balls into the breast of a George Floyd protester last year.

Jantzen Verastique, the demonstrator, was notified Friday afternoon that Sgt. Roger Rudloff would not face criminal charges.

“I’m shocked but not surprised,” said Verastique, who testified in the closed-door hearing for about an hour. “This is a sign of the times. I never thought any justice would be really served. But you try to hang on to a glimmer of hope.”

