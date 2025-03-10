Dallas

Sheriff's office looking for grey Corolla in fatal Dallas hit-and-run

Man was killed Friday night while standing next to his pickup truck near the Bonton neighborhood

By NBCDFW Staff

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office shared this photo of a Toyota Corolla and highlighted in red circles where the vehicle’s damage would have occurred. This is not the exact car from the hit-and-run.
Dallas County Sheriff's Office

Deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office are asking for help identifying the driver in a fatal hit-and-run.

At about 10:30 p.m. Friday, investigators said a man was fatally hit while standing next to his pickup truck at the Municipal Street exit along eastbound U.S. Highway 175. The highway exit is on the north end of the Bonton neighborhood in South Dallas.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The sheriff's office said 58-year-old Bonifacio Lozano died at the scene.

Investigators with the sheriff department's Vehicle Crimes Unit traced automobile parts found at the scene to a grey 2009-2013 Toyota Corolla. They said the vehicle should have damage to the front passenger side and is missing the right passenger mirror.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Detective A. Powers at 214-589-2327 or VCU@dallascounty.org.

This article tagged under:

DallasCrime and Courts
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us