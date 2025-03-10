Sheriff's office looking for grey Corolla in fatal Dallas hit-and-run

Deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office are asking for help identifying the driver in a fatal hit-and-run.

At about 10:30 p.m. Friday, investigators said a man was fatally hit while standing next to his pickup truck at the Municipal Street exit along eastbound U.S. Highway 175. The highway exit is on the north end of the Bonton neighborhood in South Dallas.

The sheriff's office said 58-year-old Bonifacio Lozano died at the scene.

Investigators with the sheriff department's Vehicle Crimes Unit traced automobile parts found at the scene to a grey 2009-2013 Toyota Corolla. They said the vehicle should have damage to the front passenger side and is missing the right passenger mirror.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Detective A. Powers at 214-589-2327 or VCU@dallascounty.org.