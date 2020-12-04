Dallas County Elections Commission Appoints Michael Scarpello as Elections Administrator

The Dallas County Elections Commission has announced the appointment of Michael Scarpello as the next Dallas County Elections Administrator, effective Dec. 7.

Scarpello has 20 years of experience in elections services and management, the Dallas County Elections Commission said.

He previously served in Nebraska as the Chief Deputy Election Commissioner and Elections Manager from 2000 to 2007, in Colorado as the Director of Elections from 2007 to 2011, in California as the Registrar of Voters from 2011 to 2018, and most recently in Arizona as the Vice President of Election Management Systems.

Scarpello currently lived in Riverside, California, but he will be relocating to Dallas County.

According to the Dallas County Elections Commission, Scarpello holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law, a bachelor's degree in Business Administration, and is a Certified Elections & Registration Administrator via the National Association of Election Officials.

"I am honored to be joining Dallas County as the new Elections Administrator," Scarpello said. "I look forward to working with the County's elected officials and administrators, community leaders, and the elections office staff to formulate and implement an innovative new plan that builds upon the great work of Toni Pippins-Poole and that improves the election office's operations in order to provide exceptional service to the citizens of Dallas County."

After the retirement announcement of former Elections Administrator Toni Pippins-Poole, the Dallas County Elections Commission partnered with Strategic Government Resources to conduct a national search for the next County Elections Administrator.

The Dallas County Elections Commission interviewed and vetted several qualified candidates before unanimously voting on Dec. 2 to appoint Scarpello to the position.

"I'd like to thank the members of this committee for their work," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, who serves as the Chair of the Commission, said. "We had some great candidates both internally and from around the country and I'm very pleased we were able to get the very accomplished Michael Scarpello as our new Elections Administrator."

"I am excited to have Mr. Scarpello on board," County Clerk John F. Warren, Vice-Chair of the Commission, said. "The Dallas County Elections Commission, along with the Dallas County Commissioner's Court, will work closely with Mr. Scarpello to ensure a smooth transition into his new role as well as the reorganization and restructure of the Elections Department."